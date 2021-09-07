News

Sterling Bank partners Leadway, others to host ASA 2021

Sterling Bank Plc has announced it is collaborating with Leadway Assurance, SaroAfrica Limited, GIZ AFC and AFEX Commodities to host the fourth edition of the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2021, coming up towards the end of this month.

 

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, who  disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said: “Sterling Bank will collaborate with key financial institutions to identify and deliver actionable steps that will enable stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to maximise the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to Africa’s agribusiness industries for sustained long term growth, and facilitate sizeable investments to drive increased output across the agribusiness value chain.”

