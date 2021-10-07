new sterling bank logo
Business

Sterling Bank partners NGO on climate change

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

UN lauds lender

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is partnering with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) on a campaign tagged #NaijaClimateNow, to implement solutions towards climate change adaptation in Nigeria as part of its commitment and significant contributions to a better and safer ecosystem. This is just as the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) Nigeria commended the bank for its sustainable actions on climate change.

Naija Climate Now presents an opportunity for all stakeholders within the environmental space, including government, the private sector, non-governmental and international entities, to reflect on issues affecting Nigeria and propose solutions towards climate adaptation on the Race to Zero. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday while addressing a press conference on the partnership. He noted that the bank has been promoting practices that protect the environment for the benefit of humanity through its corporate social responsibility initiative known as the Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM).

He said STEM, which was launched over a decade ago as a cleaning exercise promoting sanitation and hygiene, has, over the years, evolved into a national movement, championing the cause of the environment. The programme currently covers public enlightenment campaigns, partnership with waste management agencies in almost all the states of the federation, tree planting initiatives to combat desertification in parts of Northern Nigeria and an annual national cleaning exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN amends guidelines on healthcare research, intervention scheme

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an amendment to its Healthcare Sector Research, and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) guidelines. According to the apex bank, the amendment is as a result of the recommendations of the Body of Experts (BoE). The CBN had released the initial guidelines for the scheme in early June this […]
Business

NASU tasks media on professionalism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Concerned about upholding ethical values in any field, the leadership of Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has tied success of media industry to strict adherence to professionalism. The union stressed that the biggest challenge to journalists in the print and electronic media, including labour writers was the digital information era, […]
Business

Natural g vehicles market to hit 34.7m units by 2027

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 million units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent over the analysis period 2020- 2027.   Light Duty Vehicles, one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica