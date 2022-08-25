Sterling Bank partners Tristate Healthcare to advance cardiology

Sterling Bank Plc has successfully provided financing to Tristate Healthcare for the procurement of cutting-edge cardiology equipment and for the acquisition of her location in Lekki, Lagos State. This facility was granted in support of Tristate’s ongoing bid to reposition the company’s services as a state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

Divisional Head, Business Growth and Transaction Banking at Sterling Bank, Obinna Ukachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank yesterday in Lagos, said that the with the intervention, Tristate Healthcare would now be equipped to perform more complex surgeries and expand her roster of healthcare professionals to cater to the specialized needs of cardiology and other healthcare specialisations in Nigeria. Ukachukwu said: “With this facility, Tristate Healthcare is now equipped to handle as much as 70 percent of open-heart surgeries in the country.”

Group Head for Health Finance at Sterling Bank, Ibironke Akinmade, said the bank’s continued investment in the sector of the country would spur even more growth in Nigeria’s healthcare space, make care accessible to more people, and reduce the incidence of medical tourism by Nigerians for complicated procedures by creating capacity to cater to the nation’s needs with institutions like Tristate Healthcare now equipped to provide care comparable to the best international standards. According to Akinmade, “investments such as these have the capacity to spur even more investments in world-class healthcare facilities in Nigeria, thereby making the country destination for medical tourism within the African region, aid growth of healthcare’s contribution to the Nigerian economy and contribute positively to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.”

