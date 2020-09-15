Sterling Bank pioneers work-study for school leavers, offers 65% scholarship

The management of Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Washington DC-based Nexford University for sponsorship of secondary school leavers in Nigeria to earn international undergraduate degrees under a maximum duration of three years.

Under the initiative, the beneficiaries will also gain handson expertise for which they will be engaged by the bank to serve in specific capacities in a work-study arrangement. As a financial institution that is committed to enriching lives and impacting society,

Sterling Bank Plc, according to the management, would continue to set the pace by creating valuable opportunities for different categories of citizens.

While launching the “Grow With Sterling Initiative” recently, the bank said that the initiative is part of the Sterling Heart Sectors-Education, which seeks to contribute to the educational development of young secondary school leavers.

According to a statement by the Chief Human Resources Officer for the bank, Temi Dalley, the programme was part of the bank’s new-to-the-world opportunities for young Nigerians to get access to quality and affordable education while gaining cognate work experience.

The statement further noted that under the agreement, the financial institution would pay 65 per cent tuition fee of the learners admitted into the programme, marking a significant investment in the education of young Nigerians.

Dalley said: “Grow with Sterling’ initiative is a co-branded social impact programme that will enable Nigerian secondary school leavers to further their education under a unique partnership arrangement with the Bank as the financier and Nexford University as the learning provider.”

He, however, listed some other benefits of the programme, saying that learners will get complimentary access to 20 per cent tuition discount, free enrolment on online learning platforms, among others.

