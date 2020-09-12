Sterling Bank pioneers work-study programme for secondary school leavers

.Offers a 65% scholarship

Sterling Bank Plc in its effort to secure a knowledge-based future that is diverse has recently launched the ‘Grow with Sterling’ initiative. The initiative seeks to contribute to the educational development of young secondary school leavers.

The bank had recently signed an agreement with Washington DC, United States-based Nexford University by sponsoring secondary school leavers in Nigeria to earn international undergraduate degrees under a maximum duration of three years.

To also gain hands-on expertise, they will be concurrently engaged by Sterling Bank to serve in specific capacities in a work-study arrangement.

According to a statement by the Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, the programme is part of the bank’s new-to-the-world opportunities for young Nigerians to get access to quality and affordable education while gaining cognate work experience.

The statement further noted that the financial institution will pay not less than 65 per cent tuition fee of the learners admitted into the programme, marking a significant investment in the education of young Nigerians.

In the statement, Dalley was quoted as saying, ‘Grow with Sterling’ initiative is a co-branded social impact programme that will enable Nigerian secondary school leavers to further their education under a unique partnership arrangement with the bank as the financier and Nexford University as the learning provider.”

Listing other benefits, Dalley added that learners will get complimentary access to 20 per cent tuition discount, free enrolment on online learning platforms amongst other things.

