Sterling Bank powers corporate HQs with solar technology

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has blazed the trail as the first African corporate organisation to power its headquarters with the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) energy technology as its primary source of energy.

Dele Faseemo, Group Head, Energy, at Sterling Bank, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said the major milestone is a dem-onstration of the bank’s commitment to its vision of concentrating investment under its HEART of Sterling programme on five sectors that can impact the economy remarkably.

The sectors are health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

According to him, “the building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project is being undertaken in Lagos, Nigeria, following the official nod received from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the relevant agency of the Lagos State government and an agreement signed between Sterling Bank and PriVida Power Limited, a Nigerian-based international energy company.

The specialised BIPV panels will be supplied by Onyx Solar, a solar energy company founded in Ávila, Spain, and a global leader in the manufacturing of transparent photovoltaic (PV) glass for buildings.”

A Director at PriVida Power Limited, Omozaphua Akalumhe, said: “PriVida and its partners are proud to work with Sterling Bank in delivering this signature Solarization Project, deploying Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) solution.

Like this: Like Loading...