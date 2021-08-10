Business

Sterling Bank reports N5.7bn HY’21 profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Despite the prevailing difficult macroeconomic environment, Sterling Bank Plc has reported a profit after tax of N5.691 billion for the first half of 2021.

 

This was achieved on gross earnings of N68.609 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2021 compared to gross earnings of N66.541 billion it declared in the corresponding period of 2020.

 

This represents a 5.097 per cent growth in net profit, from N5.415 billion in the first half of 2020, and 3.108 per cent in gross earnings.

 

Reflecting on the financial highlights of the accounts, the Managing Director and CEO of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, remarked that the bank’s net interest income also appreciated by 2.619 per cent to close at N30.986 billion, compared with N30.195 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 while net fees and commission income rose markedly by 57.738 per cent to finish the first half of the year at N8.368 billion as against N5.305 billion in June 30, 2020.

 

Sterling Bank’s cash and balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stands at N331.748 billion as at June 30, 2021 as against N303.314 billion during the corresponding period in 2020, while loans and advances to customers grew to N646.883 billion as at the first half of this year from N596.827 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

 

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to 20 kobo from 19 kobo, while nonperforming loans closed the mid-year at 1.79 percent as against 1.90 percent in 2020.

 

The board of directors of the bank is confident that barring any unforeseen circumstances, this trend would be improved upon in the remaining period of the financial year.

 

Sterling Bank Plc is a leading national commercial banking establishment in Nigeria. It commenced operations as NAL Bank in 1960.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd (BB.TO), beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products. U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.3% at $12.84 in extended trading, reports Reuters. Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended […]
Business

Group life: Edo, Kaduna, Lagos favour workers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

MISSING About 2.5 million civil servants are missing out the benefits of Group Life Insurance cover     O ut of the 36 states across the country, three and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are the only ones with valid Group Life insurance cover for workers.     The three states and the FCT have […]
Business

FeedMe initiative to support poor communities with food

Posted on Author Our Reporters

FeedMe, an initiative aimed at feeding poor children in ‘isolated’ communities on a monthly basis has kicked off in Lagos. Speaking on the initiative, the convener, Oluwatunmise Mafe, said: “Globally, one in nine people are undernourished, FeedMe cannot fold its arms and let people go hungry, we believe in doing our bit in addressing hunger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica