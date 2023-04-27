Sterling Bank Retains Top Employer Status

Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has once again been recognized for its exceptional status as a top destination for talent with its mention in LinkedIn’s Top 25 Places to work in Nigeria.

The announcement places Sterling amongst the top three employers in Africa’s largest economy alongside multinationals; Ernst & Young and MTN and represents back-to-back mentions on the prestigious list by the world’s largest social network for professionals since the launch of the list’s maiden edition in Nigeria, last year.

Speaking on the award, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, said: “The award reflects the bank’s commitment to building an inclusive organization that enables employees to live their best lives and do their best work.”

Dalley also stated: “We do our best to make Sterling a preferred destination for talents to build a career by creating a workplace characterized by collaboration and inclusion, one that empowers talents to do their best work and become the best version of themselves.

We continuously invest in our employees by reskilling and retooling our employees fueled by the pillars of our organisational strategy – Agility,Digitization and Specialization, while putting the needs of Sterling Humans at the center of our initiatives.”