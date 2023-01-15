Sterling Bank scores with renewed Bendel Insurance deal

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has renewed her kit sponsorship deal with Bendel Insurance FC of Benin for the new Nigerian Professional Football League season. This kit sponsorship renewal was formalized at the 2022/23 jersey unveiling ceremony held recently at the Edo State Government house in Benin, Edo State. Mr. Tunde Adeola, Executive Director at Sterling Bank, made the pledge stating that “Sterling is very grateful and honoured to be a part of the return to footballing glory of Bendel Insurance. “We at Sterling will continue to support and sponsor Bendel Insurance because we did so last year, are doing so this season and look forward to continuing this partnership.” The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who doubles as the chairman of Bendel Insurance and Edo Queen football clubs, thanked Sterling Bank for its support. “Sterling Bank believed in us, they believed in our dream and our vision, and they came in last year to break the jinx of having a corporate entity sponsoring a team in Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL),” Shaibu said. “They brought in N50 million last year. But they said we are bringing in our corporate name which we cherish so much, and I also reminded them that as they cherish their name, we also cherish the Bendel Insurance name. “I told them that two important names are coming together. The implication is that they will do well. They said if we do well, they will increase it, and they gave an option of first refusal. Today, we have been promoted and they have increased it.

