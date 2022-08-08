Business

Sterling Bank secures $25.5m to expand interventions in 'HEART' sectors

Sterling Bank PLC has successfully raised $25.5 million from BlueOrchard Finance Ltd (BlueOrchard)-managed funds, to grow the Health, Education, Agribusiness, Renewable energy and Transportation (HEART) sectors of the Nigerian economy. A statement released by Sterling Bank said the deal was structured by Alpen Capital, adding that the fund has been secured as a multi-credit on-lending facility to expand the bank’s financial interventions in the HEART sectors “in line with its strategic focus to invest in high impact sectors that will drive sustainable growth and prosperity for the Nigerian economy.” According to the statement, “the facility will be used to expand Sterling’s HEART strategy, grow the bank’s lending portfolio to micro, small and medium enterprises in the bank’s continuing bid to address the impact of COVID-19 on key sectors.” It further said: “The facility raised continues the bank’s recent run of initiatives to drive sustained growth to the real sector of the economy through specialised products, investments, lending and fundraising activities, including, but not limited to the bank’s ongoing partnership with Mastercard Foundation on the Sterling Women and Youth Agric Finance product, SWAY AgFin – a single digit facility specifically designed for women and youth aged 18 to 35 years to drive an increase in production in Nigeria’s agric sector, a zero interest facility for schools through Edubanc, as well as the launching of the Health Workers’ Fund to provide supplementary equipment for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID- 19.” Founded in 2001, Blue Orchard is a Swiss-based global impact investment manager. It has invested to date over $9.8 billion across more than 100 countries. 246 million underserved individuals and MSMEs in emerging and frontier markets received access to financial and related services with the support of BlueOrchard as of March 2022.

 

Business

FCMB: More naira devaluation’ll boost profits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A widening gap between the spot and forward rates of the naira signals further devaluation of the currency, Acting Managing Director for FCMB Group Plc, Yemisi Edun, said at an investor call yesterday, according to a Bloomberg report. She disclosed that the bank was projecting a boost in profits due to a weaker naira in […]
Business

Bajaj Auto launches Re 250 Superkeke in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bajaj Auto – the world’s largest manufacturer of 3-wheelers, has today launched the most superior keke ever seen in Nigeria, the RE 250 along with their exclusive national distribution Stallion Group.   The RE 250 was unveiled by superstar footballer Jay Jay Okocha in the presence of over 100 keke dealers & other prominent members […]
Business

Bank customers transfer N3.05trn over mobile in 2020

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●E-bills payments hit N1.5trn More bank customers in Nigeria embraced the use of mobile phones for financial transactions last year as a total of N3.05 trillion was transferred through the platform. Hitting an all-time high, this represents a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019. According to the e-payment […]

