Sterling Bank sponsors KABAFEST artistic talent devt

Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, has said the role of the Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (KABAFEST) in promoting literacy and education aligns perfectly with the bank’s HEART strategy, which focuses on investments in five key sectors of the economy, namely: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

In his goodwill message, which was delivered online during the opening ceremony in Kaduna over the weekend, he noted: “Sterling invests consistently in education as a tool for human capital development as education is one of the keys that would drive prosperity in Nigeria. “There is no doubt that the arts enrich our lives, it gives us hope and enforces our desires.

I congratulate you, His Excellency, Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, on this year’s KABAFEST. This is our third year of sponsoring and we could not be prouder to be associated with such an excellent showing of creativity and the celebration of the arts,” Suleiman said.

Before officially opening the festival, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State,  praised Sterling Bank for its sponsorship of the event. He also touched on the history of KabaFest, saying, “I am pleased and honoured to stand here with you during the opening of the 4th edition of KABAFEST.

“The idea of KABAFEST was not original. I was in Abeokuta to attend the Ake Arts and Books Festival and thought that we needed something like this in Northern Nigeria to promote our artists and creative platforms because Abeokuta is far from Maiduguri and Sokoto. Kaduna is a little bit closer.”

On her part, Ms Lola Shoneyin, Director of Book Buzz Foundation, organisers of the KABAFEST, expressed her appreciation to the state government and the sponsors: She said: “I want to say how grateful we are to you for being part of a project that has been truly life-changing.

As of this moment, yours is still the only state government in Nigeria that is fully funding a book festival for the people of the state. Kaduna State has set the bar very high.

Together, we have created something so valuable and laudable that in several states in Northern Nigeria today and across the country, young people are getting together to establish festivals.

“This is a huge win for Kaduna State and also a dream come true for me. We cannot achieve anything without our sponsors and supporters. I would like to thank Sterling Bank, which has been on board for the third time in a row.

 

If you open an account with Sterling Bank today, you get a bag with a fantastic set of books.”

Highlights of the opening ceremony included Sterling Bank’s distribution of free books to participants and attendees, a dance performance, the awarding of the 2021 Hamza El-Rufai Short Story Prize, two poetry readings by Deborah Johnson and Hauwa Saleh, a prose reading by TJ Benson

 

