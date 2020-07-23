Business

Sterling Bank, stakeholders brainstorm on driving foreign trade

To highlight and address some of the challenges of the manufacturing and trade sectors of the economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc held a webinar for customers in the business of import/export of goods and services,.

In a keynote address, Mr. Raheem Owodeyi, Executive Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sterling Bank, told participants at the webinar that COVID-19 had disrupted global logistics, leading to price fluctuations in commodities and drops in GDP and foreign reserves.

He also said that the situation had consequently made it a challenge for banks to support importers and exporters of goods and services in meeting their trade obligations to suppliers. Owodeyi remarked that those who go all out to obtain the foreign exchange outside of the official channels tend to incur higher than required costs, and in a bid to reduce the constraints of its customers, the bank decided to put together the seminar to educate customers on how they can manage the changes created by the pandemic, dearth of foreign exchange and how they can source foreign exchange through the right channels. Also speaking, Mr. Samuel Oyeyipo, Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), South West Regional Office, Lagos, in his paper entitled, “Export trade in Nigeria, Opportunities and Requirements,” said exporters engage in export business to earn forex, gain access to bigger markets and increase profit levels.

He explained that there were several opportunities in non-oil exports for leather, cashew, cocoa, rubber and manufactured products, among others as all of these have potential to contribute to the nation’s non-oil foreign exchange earnings. He also listed some of the major destinations for Nigerian exports as Europe, US, Asia, other parts of the African continent and the Middle East.

