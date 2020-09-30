Business

Sterling Bank starts restructuring, set to spin-off multiple banks

Sterling Bank Plc has announced it is considering a new subsidiary as it transforms into a holding company. Under the new plan, the structure will consist of new subsidiaries, including a conventional bank and a noninterest bank (NIB), following approval in principle recently obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO) of the bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who disclosed this in Lagos recently, said the bank’s decision to operate as a holding company was driven by its plan to spin off its NIB window, which became operational in January 2014, into an autonomous entity. He said the bank is currently in the process of meeting the conditions for the final approval from the CBN.

The CEO said the holding company was designed to operate on three major premises: Specialisation, Partnership and Digitisation. He said: “The conventional bank will focus on building skills and using technology to provide solutions in the areas that are critical to development in the country – Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Transportation (HEART).”

According to him, The NIB will focus on building partnerships that connect individuals and businesses leveraging technology to create business optimisation while solving the individual’s daily financial needs. He added that the overall business will focus on social impact, corporate responsibility and the highest ethical standards in its dealings.

Suleiman said the group’s digitisation drive will create an enabling environment for both financial institutions to grow while providing services and support to build efficiencies in different ecosystems. He said the execution of the plan was fully dependent on an interwoven operating model of Agility, Specialisation and Digitisation, adding that for it to be successful, the bank would require people who are adaptable and knowledgeable in running processes that are simple, quick and tech-led to ensure efficiency.

