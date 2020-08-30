Sterling Bank supports growth of business using PayOn

With the growth of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, contributing about 48 per cent to the nation’s GDP in 2019 and accounting for over 96 per cent of businesses as reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), the need to provide seamless and reliable platform to help businesses accept payments locally and globally has become a priority.

In view of current global realities businesses are concerned about the ease of accepting payments, real-time visibility into payments received, ease of reconciliation and more. Payment acceptance issues for businesses stem from several factors – payment failures, fund seizures, human error and more.

These challenges impact service delivery, placing even more importance on operational efficiency to improve competitiveness and profitability, making it critical for home-grown businesses to adopt efficient payment acceptance solutions.

PayOn, Sterling Bank’s payment gateway service, makes it possible for Nigerian businesses to accept payments from their local and international customers with ease.

With PayOn Nigerian businesses are positioned for growth and are able reach a large coverage of customers who can make payments using their debit or credit cards and other electronic channels – including the pay-with- USSD, and pay-with-Bank features designed to make payments easy and seamless.

It is worthy of note that this digital solution offers transparency and security, as well as reduces risks and errors to the barest minimum, empowering businesses with full control over payments received.

Commenting on the solution, Mr. Yemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Bank Sterling Bank Plc says: “PayOn is positioned to enable businesses worry less about accepting payments from their local and international customers round the clock in a secure and timely way.”

He also said that: “PayOn is designed for any kind of business entity from small enterprises or start-ups, to medium sized supermarkets or stores, to large organizations including educational institutions, hotel or airline reservation companies and other large enterprises with thousands of daily transac-tions.

With PayOn, businesses receive value in nextto- real-time with no delays, whether or not they have a website. This solution is deployed to merchant at no cost to their businesses.”

With Sterling Bank’s PayOn solution, a significant improvement has been made in processing turnaround times, giving succour to previously unsatisfied business owners seeking better services and a sharper competitive edge with their business operations.

While encouraging Nigerian businesses to register with the bank for the service, Odubiyi noted that “businesses can also receive payments from any card (local or international), as well as through other payment options including Pay-with-Account and Pay-with-USSD, and enjoy automatic invoicing for payments received, and all these are done round-theclock with customer service support while registration for PayOn is online and stress-free.”

Sterling Bank continues to be a first mover in the adoption of technologies that ease payments and remittances for businesses, allowing for more efficient transactions for retail, corporate, institutional, and commercial banking customers across the country.

With PayOn, businesses of any size has real time visibility into the payments received which eliminates the concerns with cash handling and reconciliation as funds are deposited straight into the designated bank accounts.

This is clearly a significant boost for Nigerians enterprises who are endlessly seeking a level playing ground with accepting payments like their counterparts in other parts of the world

