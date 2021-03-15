Business

Sterling Bank targets N37.048bn gross earnings in Q2’21

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N37.048 billion gross earnings for the second quarter of 2021. In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N29.169 billion in interest income.

 

Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.066 billion and N3,741 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period.

 

Sterling Bank reported a trading income of N7.1 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared with N1.9 billion for the corresponding period of 2019, representing an increase of 264.7 per cent.

 

The bank made the remarkable financial performance despite the prevailing uncertainties that characterised the macro-economic environment in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 and the attendant fiscal reforms by the Federal Government.

 

In his remarks on the impressive performance, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the bank, said: “With economic activity picking up in the third quarter, following the gradual ease in the nationwide lockdown, we continued to leverage on our existing remote work policy to enhance workforce productivity while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to both existing and new customers.

 

“Our performance continues to reflect positive results of strategic decisions and investments in our focus areas as we continued to record significant improvement in both funding and operational costs.

 

“Overall, we delivered a 7.2 per cent increase in operating income and a profit after tax of N7.37 billion despite prevailing uncertainties around COVID-19 and recent fiscal reforms.”

 

The CEO said a 26.2 per cent dip in fee income occasioned by the downward review of electronic banking fees, and slower loan origination due to the protracted lock down was moderated by a 264.7 per cent spike in trading income.

 

He said growth in balance sheet was driven by a 26.5 per cent growth in low cost funds, which saw the bank’s CASA mix improve to 71 per cent from 60 percent, delivering a 6.6 per cent growth in customer deposits.

 

“Our cash and short-term balances increased in line with the higher regulatory reserves while interest income also declined by 6.7 per cent, which was offset by a 17.0 per cent decline in interest expense.

 

This delivered a 120 bps drop in cost of funds and, consequently, a 100-bps increase in net interest margin.”

