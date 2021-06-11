Sterling Bank targets N38bn gross earnings in Q3’21

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N38.360 billion gross earnings for the third quarter of 2021. In its Q3 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also projected to rake in N29.817 billion in interest income.

Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.392 billion and N4,040 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. The bank had said it was targeting to achieve N37.048 billion gross earnings for the second quarter of 2021. In its Q2 earning forecast, the bank also projected to rake in N29.169 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.066 billion and N3.741 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. Sterling Bank was one of the biggest winners at the 2020 CIPMN Fellows’ Award and HR Recognition Ceremonies held in Abuja recently. Chartered Institute of Personnel Managers of Nigeria is the umbrella body for the country’s human resource professionals.

The bank picked up two coveted awards, the ‘People First CEO Award’ and the ‘People First Health and Safety Award’, at the highprofile recognition ceremonies regarded as the “Oscars” of Nigeria’s Human Resources industry. Both awards celebrated Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank and the leadership of the bank’s human capital function, for putting employees first following the outbreak of the pandemic last year by ensuring a strong focus on the physical and mental health, welfare and safety of employees. CIPMN presented the awards in partnership with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the chartered body and leading global membership organisation for safety and health professionals. IOSH is a champion, supporter, adviser, advocate, and trainer of those who protect the safety, health,and wellbeing of others. Commenting on the awards, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, said: “Navigating an unprecedented and globally challenging crisis such as the outbreak of COVID-19 was a defining moment for organisational leaders in 2020.

We are favoured at Sterling to have an ingenious leader who operates with a remarkable balance of wisdom and empathy. “Our CEO displayed an exemplary range in how he led Sterling through the abrupt and relentless changes that the pandemic heralded. He acted beyond the role of a chief executive officer in this period and was our chief humanist officer, chief protection officer, and chief motivation officer. He tasked himself with the overall wellbeing and continued productivity of over 4,000 employees that constitute the Sterling workforce through a difficult time, never navigated before.”

