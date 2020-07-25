News

Sterling Bank to invest N5bn to develop domestic tourism

Posted on

Nigerian domestic tourism scene is soon to witness an accelerated development, following a N5 billion pledge made by Sterling Bank to invest in the sector. The bank’s management during a webinar conference organised by Goge Africa, on the theme: ‘Collaboration for tourism and economic development.’

Speaking at a webinar conference organised by Goge Africa, on the theme: ‘Collaboration for tourism and economic development’, the bank’s Head of Retail and Consumer Section, Mr. Shina Atilola, said the bank’s management had approved N5billion intervention fund for tourism. Atilola, who was one of the panellists, said over the years, financial institutions in the country have invested in other areas to the exclusion of tourism. He said: “We already have the support and approval of management to do this. And that’s why we have been part of several meetings being hosted by different stakeholders in tourism.

We want to know more about it; and we have also commissioned our own studies into understanding the industry better.” On the way forward, Atilola recommended the burnishing of the country’s image to change the negative perception that people across the world have of the country by evolving a good communication and marketing mix, utilising the digital space and virtual reality infrastructure among others, in order to make Nigeria a truly tourist destination.

Our Reporters

