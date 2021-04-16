Business

Sterling Bank trains students on financial literacy

In a bid to inculcate financial discipline, Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, held a financial literacy training session for secondary school pupils in Jigawa State. The interactive session equipped the pupils with skills for making informed and effective decisions on the use and management of money. Tagged Financial Literacy Day, the event, which held at Dutse Commercial Secondary School, Takur, Jigawa State, at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was part of activities lined up to celebrate the annual Global Money Week.

In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, said the bank chose to train the pupils to shape their thinking and expose them to important financial lessons needed to beat future economic challenges.

The CEO, who was represented by the North- West Regional Manager of the bank, Mr Ibrahim Salihi, said the one-day training was also aimed at helping the pupils better understand the importance of savings and investments. “We are optimistic that if the pupils can understand the importance of savings and investments at a young age, they would grow into adults who can achieve financial security and success,” he said.

