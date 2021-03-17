Business

Sterling Bank upgrades digital banking platform

With COVID-19 proving that digital banking is no longer optional, Sterling Bank Plc has recently upgraded SterlingPro, its market-leading digital banking solution, to give corporate and business banking customers a competitive edge at all times.

Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, Yemi Odubiyi, in a statement released by the bank, was quoted as saying “SterlingPro is the bank’s flagship corporate Internet banking product providing real-time solutions that evolve with the needs of its customers’ businesses.”

He described Sterling- Pro as the game-changer, adding that the product would solve the challenges associated with liquidity management in the presentday business environment. Explaining the rationale behind the upgrade, Group Head, Transaction Banking and Corporate Solutions at the bank, Kelechi Nwaoba, said small and large businesses could now profile multiple users on the platform. “SterlingPro has been improved to help businesses better manage liquidity with features that allow choices between single or bulk funds transfers in local and foreign currencies.

“The platform allows single or bulk transfers of local currency up to N500 million as well as foreign currency transfers up to $25,000 at default limits,” he disclosed. Nwaoba, while assuring business owners of the platform’s flexibility, stated that SterlingPro could be integrated into a business enterprise resource planning system. According to him, “this allows businesses to conduct activities seamlessly from their systems with SterlingPro plugged in.” Other features of the platform according to the statement include bills payment, aggregate account management, account statement downloads in different digital formats, transaction reference IDs for real-time transactions monitoring, automated transfer receipts generation, consolidated transaction reports as well vendor onboarding and management modules.

