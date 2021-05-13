Sterling Bank wins big at CIPMN awards

Sterling Bank Plc is one of the biggest winners at the 2020 CIPMN Fellows’ Award and HR Recognition ceremonies held in Abuja recently. Chartered Institute of Personnel Managers of Nigeria is the umbrella body for the country’s human resource professionals. The bank picked up two coveted awards, the ‘People First CEO Award’ and the ‘People First Health and Safety Award’, at the highprofile recognition ceremonies regarded as the “Oscars” of Nigeria’s Human Resources industry. Both awards celebrate Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bankb and the leadership of the Bank’s Human Capital function, for putting employees first following the outbreak of the pandemic last year by ensuring a strong focus on the physical and mental health, welfare, and safety of employees. CIPMN presented the awardsinpartnershipwiththe Institutionof OccupationalSafety and Health (IOSH), the chartered body and leading global membership organisation for safety and health professionals. IOSH is a champion, supporter, adviser, advocate, andtrainerof those who protect the safety, health, and wellbeing of others.
