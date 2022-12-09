Sports

Sterling Bank wins football event of Bankers Games

Leading Nigerian commercial bank, Sterling Bank, has been crowned champions at the recently concluded Nigerian Bankers Games. The Sterling Jets, the bank’s football team, beat First Bank of Nigeria in the final game of the football tournament 1-0 to become the top footballing team in Nigerian banking.

The Sterling Jets kicked off their campaign with a twogoal victory over FCMB, beating Wema Bank, Keystone, Fidelity and First Bank in the group stages. The Sterling Jets then played First Bank again in the final game at the Yaba College of Technology sports complex to be crowned the champions of football in Nigerian banking.

The victory follows an eventful and successful year across many fronts for the famed one-customer bank in 2022, with the bank being named the Best Bank in Nigeria in an independent survey by AFRINVEST as well as the best participating bank in the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund. The agricultural sector is one of the strategic pillars of the bank’s HEART strategy, with the remaining being Health, Education, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

 

