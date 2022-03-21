Sterling Bank wins Tourism Bank of the Year award

Sterling Bank Plc won the Tourism Bank of the Year Award at the ATQ News awards held in Abuja recently, according to a statement issued by the lender.

The statement, signed by Abiodun Tomomero, said that Sterling Bank received the recognition based on its role in the launching of a tourism masterplan by a state government in Nigeria, the first of its kind in the state.

The bank also supported last year’s World Tourism Day in partnership with the Nike Arts Gallery, introduced soft loans for tourism practitioners and state governments in Nigeria, and partnered with FAAN to execute a Wi-Fi project at the Lagos airport, Tomomero, added.

According to him, the bank has distinguished itself in its commitment, support, and contribution to the Nigerian tourism sector in comparison to other financial institutions in the country. “Sterling Bank is now the leading financial institution among others supporting Nigeria’s tourism sector today, “he said.

He remarked that through the bank’s array of financial services and proposed partnerships, it recorded major successes last year and was recognized across different public platforms.

Mr. Tomomero called on prospective partners in the tourism sector to boldly reach out to the bank for business opportunities, remarking that there are more opportunities to be explored within the tourism space. The bank is willing to support and contribute to the building and sustenance of the sector, he said.

