Sterling Bank’s CEO, others to speak at Africa Social Impact Summit

To help drive impactful conversations at its Sustainable Development Goals-focused event, the Africa Social Impact Summit, the Sterling One Foundation, has announced a rich list of speakers drawn from the international private, public and civil society spaces.

 

The speakers, who include the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Matthias Schmale and Vice President, Public Affairs  & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Africa, Patricia Obazuwa, are expected to share unique insights on various focus areas during the two-day event on July 13 and 14, 2022 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

 

Over the last six years, businesses, governments and non-profits have focused their efforts on finding diverse ways to drive sustainable impact using the Sustainable Development Goals as a guide, and in its 2020 Report, the United Nations highlighted that millions of people have been positively impacted by the work being done.

 

Unfortunately, the same report showed that because of COVID-19, over 71 million people were expected to be pushed back into extreme poverty, many of them being Africans.

These and other sobering statistics served as the foundation for the Africa Social Impact Summit, which its organisers, the Sterling One Foundation, believe will serve as a collaborative platform for accelerating growth to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, explained what to expect from the summit.

 

She said: “The Summit is about bringing sustainable ideas and solutions to the fore while enabling more impact financing by creating a relationship framework for civil society, the public, and private sector, to collaborate towards the achievement of these goals by creating a relationship framework for civil society, the public and private sector to collaborate towards the achievement of these goals.”

In her words: “Our panelists and keynote speakers are all experts from their different sectors with the experience and insights that can chart a new course towards putting Africa back on the path of real growth.”

 

The summit is expected to have two keynote speakers and over 40 panelists who will be focusing on different issues around health, climate action, women empowerment, food security, education and much more.

 

The panelists include Bosun Tijani, CEO of Co-Creation Hub, Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact, Nigeria, Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, and Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education, Sterling Bank.

 

