Sterling Bank’s Heart Fellowship award holds Feb

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has said it will organise an award known as the Sterling Heart Fellowship Award, for young tech founders whose businesses employ innovative solutions to tackle challenges in the HEART sectors. The lender stated that the HEART sectors include health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation, adding that they represent the sectors where it is focusing investments under its HEART’s of Sterling strategy. It further said that the award is targeted at tech founders within the age bracket of 14 and 16 and will hold in February under the Founder Institute Lagos Virtual Spring programme.

Head, Business Group and Partnerships with Sterling Bank, Mr. David Adebayo, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said guidelines for selecting founders whose businesses fall within the Sterling HEART Fellowship category included founders who applied through either the customised Sterling HEARTs Fellowship application link or the direct FI Lagos application link. He added that a founder’s business must fall within the HEART sectors and the founder must have taken the assessment test and made it to the “Accepted” category to be eligible for the award.

Adebayo said all founders who meet the preceding requirements will be rank-ordered according to their performances and the best from each of the sectors will be offered a Sterling Bank Fellowship to attend the Founder Institute Lagos Virtual Spring programme. He advised prospective applicants to apply through https:fi.co,join/ sterling and to prepare for an entrepreneur DNA test that is focused on ascertaining the entrepreneurship qualities and capabilities of the founders. Adebayo said the organisers of the fellowship are targeting Nigerian start-up founders within the age bracket of 14 and 16, adding that the applicants must be young tech founders and tech enthusiasts, especially those with ideas and initiatives within the HEART sectors.

 

