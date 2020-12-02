Business

Sterling Bank’s PayWithSpecta boosts sales for businesses

Specta, Nigeria’s fastest lending platform, owned by Sterling Bank, has created a digital credit solution known as PayWithSpecta.
The new solution allows customers to pay for goods in instalments, while merchants are credited instantly; helping businesses increase sales. PayWithSpecta offers digital credit limits to customers to purchase items in-store at merchant locations or from merchant online platforms. Also, PayWithSpecta gives merchants the opportunity to access credit for their business activities.
Consumers can make purchases at zero percent interest rate at designated stores for those who choose 30 to 90 days repayment tenor and as low as 1.75 per cent monthly for tenors of 7 to 12 months repayment tenor.
Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said the new product would enable customers to buy goods from merchants in-store and from online platforms on credit.
According to Atilola, customers can assess their credit limits via the PayWithSpecta platform (www.paywithspecta.com); use their limits at the merchant’s store and even access 30 per cent of the limit as cash.

