Sterling One Foundation, Jobberman to offer soft skills training

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with Nigeria’s top recruitment platform, Jobberman, to offer Soft Skills Training to young Nigerian graduates, according to a press release. Noting that soft skills are taking center stage, the statement said: “With one of its key thematic areas being education and youth development, the Sterling One Foundation has set a unique goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education that promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all, with this partnership being a testament to that.” Shedding more light on the partnership, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, stated: “Sterling One Foundation is partnering with Jobberman to offer soft skills training on One Learning, a platform that we designed to provide learning and development opportunities for career growth. “The courses there are focused on practical and real-world applications, and they teach skills that are relevant and needed to succeed in today’s competitive world, from simple communication skills to complex negotiation capabilities. “One Learning is on a mission to create learning and economic opportunities for young people across Africa, helping transform them into leaders in their spaces.”

