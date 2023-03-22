Sterling One Foundation, Jobberman to offer soft skills training

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with Nigeria’s top recruitment platform, Jobberman, to offer Soft Skills Training to young Nigerian graduates, according to a press release. Noting that soft skills are taking center stage, the statement said: “With one of its key thematic areas being education and youth development, the Sterling One Foundation has set a unique goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education that promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all, with this partnership being a testament to that.” Shedding more light on the partnership, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, stated: “Sterling One Foundation is partnering with Jobberman to offer soft skills training on One Learning, a platform that we designed to provide learning and development opportunities for career growth. “The courses there are focused on practical and real-world applications, and they teach skills that are relevant and needed to succeed in today’s competitive world, from simple communication skills to complex negotiation capabilities. “One Learning is on a mission to create learning and economic opportunities for young people across Africa, helping transform them into leaders in their spaces.”
Related Articles
IMF wants central banks to safeguard financial stability
Although the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide may be triggering expectations of an imminent end to the pandemic, monetary authorities should not rest on their oars, but should focus on safeguarding financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The fund, which gave the advice in a newly published blog post obtained by […]
FDC: #EndSARS disruptions may push inflation to 14.5%
Citing disruptions caused by the #EndSARS crisis, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have revised their estimates for inflation in October 2020 upward to 14.5 per cent from the previous 14.2 per cent projection. The analysts, who stated this in the FDC’s latest Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session presentation obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, […]
IPMAN: PMS price no longer sustainable at N165
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised an alarm that its members can no longer sell Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol at the Federal Government regulated price of N165. IPMAN’s Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph on Friday, said […]
