Sterling One Foundation partners Impact Investors Foundation on ASIS

One Foundation will be teaming up with Impact Investors Foundation to host a deal room for young Africans running impact-driven businesses targeted at solving key African challenges at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) slated for July 14, 2022, in Abuja, according to a press release.

The statement said that the platform, which will give ten finalists a chance to pitch their solutions to a select group of Africa-focused investors, is in line with the summit’s goal of harnessing ideas and solutions capable of accelerating growth in Africa. ASIS is a two-day event that brings together players from Africa’s civil society, private sector and government to share ideas, learning, plans, and practical solutions to ensure that the Sustainable Development Goals are met holistically.

With a focus on climate action, education, health, agriculture, circular economy and women empowerment, the summit aims to provide opportunities for impact investors to scale market-led solutions which have the potential for long-term impact.

Breaking down the Deal Room sessions, Etemore Glover, Projects Lead for Impact Investors Foundation, the Deal Room’s implementing partners, explained that the opportunity is targeted at businesses that are currently operational and have demonstrated the ability to effectively address some of the continent’s challenges in a way that benefits everyone.

“Access to the right type of capital is a huge challenge for impact-oriented enterprises across the continent. Impact investments can deliver measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial returns in our economies.

Hence, we are looking for social entrepreneurs are running commercially viable businesses that deliver profit as well as social and environmental impact to apply for the programme. We want solutions that can scale from community to community, enriching lives as they go,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the host organisation, Sterling One Foundation, CEO of the Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, highlighted that a better framework for sustainable financing is one of the key anticipated outcomes from the Summit, and the Deal Room is a snapshot into how the framework will function.

“The Deal Room session will show the different players exactly how homegrown solutions can be backed with impact investment and the right partnerships to help our continent recover from the negative effects of COVID- 19 and continue to grow”, she said. who

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...