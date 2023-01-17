Sterling One Foundation partners Lagos to support vulnerable groups

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with the Lagos State Government to launch the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), an initiative created to mobilize funds towards helping identified vulnerable groups in Lagos access health insurance leveraging ILERA EKO social health plan.

The initiative is an offshoot of the state government’s plan to achieve universal health coverage. According to Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) took the initiative to commence the implementation of its resource mobilization function as provided in Section 20 of the LSHS Law 2015 by establishing the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) to complement the government’s efforts.

Abayomi, who was represented by Funmi Shokunbi, Director, Medical Administration, and Training, at the media launch of EKOSHA, stated that the governor approved one percent of the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as an equity fund for vulnerable coverage. Over 230,000 residents who fall under this group, currently enjoy free health care on the scheme at no cost to them.

“Since the commencement of access to care for the vulnerable on the ILERA EKO Social Health Plan in 2020, a total of N750million been disbursed as equity fund in addition to the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), and sponsorships from a few individuals/ organizations; to provide health insurance for the vulnerable residents of the state.

“These groups of people are spread across the 57 LGA/LCDAs of the state, including members of elderly and orphanage homes; vulnerable persons living with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Sickle cell Anaemia, also victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Abayomi. Emmanuella Zambia, General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), highlighted that the agency leveraged its Rapid Poverty Assessment Tool, in determining the vulnerability of beneficiaries.

“To ensure that equal opportunity is given to those who cannot afford to pay ILERA EKO premium and in line with Section 20 of the LSHS Law, which indicates that the agency should ensure the availability of alternative sources of funding to the health sector for improved services.”

She also revealed that Sterling Foundation supported the agency to create a funding platform that serves as one of the accountability measures where donors can see in realtime how the resources are utilised as well as the vulnerable coverage.

