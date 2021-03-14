Sterling One Foundation partners NNNGO to support non-profits

Sterling One Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Network of NGOs (NNNGO).

The MoU would see both organisations collaborating to bring development to the doorstep of more Nigerians through crowdsourcing of funds for social development programmes. Giving.ng, the crowd funding platform set up by the Foundation, is at the heart of the partnership.

The partnership opens a new funding vista for over 3000 non-profits in the NNNGO network to deepen and extend the reach of their life changing programmes. Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling One Foundation, said it would empower Nigeria’s leading non-profits to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life of the citizenry.

“Adding value to lives has always been our core, and this partnership provides us with a huge platform to do that. We can impact lives positively individually, but with a common goal in partnership, we will touch more lives,” she said. According to Mrs. Ibekwe,

Giving.ng will provide a platform for NNNGO members who want to raise funds through crowd funding all year round at no cost to the NGOs. She added that Sterling One Foundation would collaborate with NNNGO to up skill its members.

Mrs. Ibekwe said Sterling One Foundation is driven by the need for progressive change on the African continent because of its unique challenges. On his part, Mr. Oluseyi Oyebisi, Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs, said the non-profit membership body is delighted to partner with Sterling One Foundation and Giving.ng, its crowd funding platform.

“This partnership opens a new horizon for non-profits in the country and will boost the nation’s social development pace. It will empower non-profits to continue to play their essential role of providing services to and representing the needs of poor and marginalised populations in rural and urban communities across the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the last 12 months had been a challenging one, with the outbreak of coronavirus reversing the country’s modest social development gains.

“For instance, coronavirus has triggered a broad contraction in non-health aid, with about 70 countries having to halt childhood vaccination programmes. It is the same for health services for cancer screening, family planning, or non-COVID-19 infectious diseases, which are being interrupted or neglected. Despite the need for social services at this challenging time, donor funding and grants are contracting across sectors.

“We are glad that Sterling One Foundation has partnered with NNNGO to introduce a new way of raising funds for social impact projects to non-profits in our network. This is an inspiring partnership for us, and we look forward to working with Sterling One Foundation and Giving.ng,” he said.

NNNGO is the first generic membership organisation for non-profits in Nigeria dedicated to improving the operational environment for non-profits. NNNGO brings together more than 3,000 non-profits from around the country focused on education, health, environment, gender, agriculture, social protection, youth, poverty, good governance, and other areas of progressing national development.

Since 1992, NNNGO has worked to advance the common interests of the sector, providing programs that advance national development, civil society legitimacy, transparency, and accountability

Like this: Like Loading...