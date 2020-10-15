News

Sterling One Foundation partners ‘Today’s Woman’ on Health Workers Fund

Today’s Woman, a magazine of choice for the woman of style and purpose and her family, has joined forces with Sterling One Foundation to help create awareness all over the world for its Health Worker’s Fund initiative using Giving.ng, a reputable crowd-funding platform.
As part of its annual giving month social initiatives, the magazine has chosen to support the Sterling One Foundation Health Workers Fund project.
In a post from her website, the magazine mentioned the reasons for the partnership as acknowledging the fact that there is a need to fight for the health workers who are on the frontline battling against this deadly virus.
According to it, most of our health workers are on a hazard allowance of just N5,000 a month and we believe that they deserve more.
They are constantly at risk so we want Nigerians to join us to move this up to N100,000 a month for three months,” the post said.
In their words, “We urge Nigerians to be a part of something bigger. Your N1,000 can go a long way. Think about it, if 10,000 people give N1,000 that would be a massive sum of N100,000,000 and that would mean 1,000 medical workers are sorted. About 111 health workers have benefitted from this fund, and many more still need our help.
You don’t have to be rich or influential to help out or spread the word. They need your help to keep doing what they do.”
Giving is simple, just visit www.giving.ng/covid19 and make a difference today

