Sterling One Foundation wins CSR Award, advocates partnership

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, has bemoaned the Human Poverty Index (HPI) which ranked Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world. She called on corporate organisations, as well as wellmeaning individuals to invest in social impact programmes that will change the country’s poverty index ranking into a positive one. This was as she reiterated that more would be done and achieved in social impact space through partnerships that incorporate the public and private sectors as well as well meaning individuals.

She said it will make life more meaningful and bearable for the less privileged in the society. Mrs. Ibekwe made the call at the AS+A Communication 2021 CSR Forum Exhibition and Awards, which took place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where the Foundation was bestowed with an award in recognition of its social impact contribution to the society via the creation of the first free crowd funding platform in Africa known as giving.ng. The theme of the forum was: “Fostering Sustainable CSR and Focusing on the Environment, Gender, Educational and Developmental Legacies.”

According to her, giving.ng is a digital fundraising platform where people raise funds and donate to the causes they care about. She further explained that giving.ng founded in 2019 under the auspices of the Sterling One Foundation, was created out of the pressing need to change lives and create positive impact leveraging both local and international partnerships. While reiterating that local communities needed much more investments than they are currently getting, she hinted that giving.ng is also the only crowdfunding platform in the world that gives grants, and projects can get grants to the tune of N1 million for critical sectors such as health, education, renewable energy, and food security which are vital for the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Our Reporters

