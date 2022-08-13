Sterling seeks stellar start against Spurs

Chelsea play host to Tottenham in arguably the biggest fixture of the English Premier League this weekend and it is a sort of tie Coach Thomas Tuchel will count on his new acquisition Raheem to step onto the plate and provide the inspiration to conquer their London rivals.

Sterling was purchased for big occasions like this; although one of the most underrated players in the division, the former Liverpool stararrived at Stamford Bridge with immense experience and not only that he possesses the skillset to excel in London, but his new teammates can also benefit from his leadership quality on and off the pitch. He arrived in a deal worth €56 million but Manchester City didn’t want him to leave. The Premier League champions faced a tough decision because of his contract entering its final 12 months and decided to cash in on the England international instead of risking letting him leave on a free transfer next summer. What Sterling achieved for Man City since moving from Liverpool in 2015 cannot be disputed.

He won 11 major honours in his seven years at the Etihad Stadium. Sterling more than played his part – with 131 goals in that time – in the club’s recent dominance of English football. “He brings intensity and repetitive intensity in some matches,” Tuchel said on Sterling “Not even some weeks or in some matches but over years in the Premier League.

“That’s the key. He’s a guy who threatens you with dribbling, with runs, super intense with the ball. That’s what he is. He’s been outstanding in the league we compete and that’s why he is huge for us.” He made his competitive debut for Tuchel’s side against Everton, having the ball in the back of the net, but this was disallowed as he strayed offside. The England international will be hoping to net his first goal for the Blues in his home debut.

Spurs are coming into the match off the back of a win on the opening day of the season, beating Southampton 4-1 as they came from behind to do so. Chelsea were less impressive, scoring just a single goal from the penalty spot as Jorginho converted for the Blues. Sterling and Chelsea will be hoping to make it two wins out of two, with the winger discussing what he is expecting from Sunday’s clash. Sterling admitted that he was optimistic about getting a result. He said: “It’s a tough first couple of fixtures. It’s one where we can test ourselves.

“Pre-season was an up and down one in terms of results and what the manager wanted, but pre-season isn’t real and we try to build on that. “The energy and unity, when you can really feel that going into games, I’m really optimistic. “I’m excited by the opportunity to showcase my talent. Growing up a bit, off the field, inside the changing room, it’s a developing side of me which I’d like to see a lot more, to drive the team on.”

The Blues will be hoping to mark the potential home debuts of Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella with victory over their London rivals. Following the clash, Chelsea will face Leeds United the following Sunday at Elland Road before hosting Leicester City and Southampton before the transfer window slams shut. It remains to be seen as to whether Tuchel will add to his incomings before the end of the month.

