Sterling, Union to invest in Osun tourism project

Efforts by the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to develop tourism sector of the Osun State through Public Private Partnership is beginning to yield positive result as Sterling Bank Plc. and the Union Bank have pledged to place Osun on the list of states to benefit from their huge financial support for massive transformation of culture and tourism in the country.

Already, a delegation led by an adviser to the African Union and Consultant to the partnering banks, Otunba Olawanle Akinboboye, had commenced an inspection tour of tourist sites in the state with a view to exploring the possibility of immediate investment in the sector. Speaking during a courtesy call by the delegation from African Union, Continent Building Initiative, Goge Africa, Sterling Bank and Union Bank on Oyetola at his office on Wednesday, Akinboboye said the choice of Osun as one of the benefitting states was based on its rich culture, attractive tourist sites and the business-like presentation through its Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale when he visited the team in Lagos.

Akinboboye, who disclosed that both Sterling and Union banks had earmarked N15billion as initial commitment to the development of culture and tourism in the country, noted that Osun with all its attractive tourist sites stood a better chance to benefit immensely from the gesture than any other state.

Akinboboye said: “Africa has not been able to compete with other continents of the world in spite of its relatively huge size. We have stunning sites waiting to be transformed to attractive destinations. “Efforts to build the Africa we want is ongoing. And this has to be done through tourism. We therefore aim at forcing all the leaders in the continent to focus on culture. “The State of Osun has it all. Sterling Bank has earmarked a sum of N5billion for capital tourism creative

