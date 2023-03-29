Steve James’ Handcuff goes on stage in Lagos

The Ivory Ambassadors dc in collaboration with National Theatre will be staging ‘Handcuff’, a play written by Steve James. Directed by Segun Adefila, the play which will be staged at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on Easter Sunday and Monday, April 9 and 10, with two shows a day, 3pm & 6pm, will be per- formed by members of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa.

It will also be staged at Lavalon Hotel, Ajah, Lagos, on Saturday, April. ‘Handcuff’ chronicles the marriage institution, the roles of individual in the relation- ship. “Some simple things that we neglect in relationship that cracks the of that God’s ordained institution.

Lack of communication, feminist perspective, pride, self-centred and lack of regard/respect for each other’s opinions. We are quick to forget the day we say ‘I Do’ with those two rings…. We are hand- cuffed,” the playwright said in a chat with New Telegraph.

