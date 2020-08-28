Steve Trang Shakes Real Estate Industry With Innovative Ideas

Steve Trang is the founder of the Real Estate Disruptors movement, which helps real estate business leaders get to the next level. However, his background in Intel and engineering has helped differentiate him from others in the real estate industry by helping Steve be innovative and progressive in the industry. He is now the leader of a different kind of real estate movement, which can help guide people to their own real estate success.

“I am the founder of the Real Estate Disruptors movement. The podcast has over ten thousand followers with new members of the community sharing their success story every week. I want my legacy to be to create 100 Millionaires. One of my favorite quotes is from the great Zig Ziglar: “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want. I heard this quote when I first got into real estate, and it has stuck with me throughout my entire career. In fact, it’s essentially one of the core values that I live by.” Steve recounts.

In addition to running a podcast that gives insight into the real estate world, Steve’s background at Intel helped him create an app that is helping people jumpstart their real estate careers. The goal of his app is to make the process easier for wholesale sellers.

“The purpose of the app is to help wholesalers jump start their career faster by putting all of the buyers in one place. The hope is to minimize the challenge of building a buyer list when getting started in wholesaling.” Steve shares.

Steve’s list of accomplishments keeps going. In addition to this, Steve is the author of the book “Selling Your Home for Top Dollar: 12 Proven Strategies from Top Real Estate Agents for Getting Your Home Sold Fast at the Best Price.” He is a top real estate agent in the Phoenix area with his real estate company.

“Since starting the Brokerage in 2013, Stunning Homes Realty has over 100 agents. In the greater Phoenix area, his company has almost 1% market share. In 2019, 1 in every 130 homes was sold by Stunning Homes Realty. As a Realtor, I was a top 40 agent in Phoenix out of 40,000+ agents. I consistently sold 100 houses per year.” Recounts Steve.

Steve’s legacy will be to help create a hundred millionaires. His heart guides him to serve and allow people to achieve the same success that he has. He wants to be known as a serial entrepreneur that wants to help build more entrepreneurs, especially because he also had to face obstacles when he was first getting started.

Like this: Like Loading...