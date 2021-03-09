Steven Dorn: An angel investor in the field of entrepreneurs 

Steven Dorn is the young entrepreneur finding success by commingling modern methods with old truths.

Like many entrepreneurs and investors his age, Dorn has a strong mixture of social media marketing skills as well as an understanding of the data & analytics universe. Nonetheless, Dorn is able to discern himself because of his idiosyncratic understanding of cultural trends, his inclination to take risks, and his influence with people who matter.

Due to Dorn’s wide range of interests, his influence touches many industries. Dorn gets rouse by the mere thought of starting a new project.

As Dorn’s cultural cachet has grown over the years, his ability to make strategic partnerships and take bigger risks has only accrued.

Whether he is starting a new entrepreneurial venture, or making a new investment, Dorn puts a premium on sincere relationships. Understanding the power of one’s network, Dorn’s fidelity to word-of-mouth marketing is a fresh change in a cohort overrun by data.

Recently, Dorn and his Couch King Productions venture have produced a docuseries surrounding the important work Doc Antle does in the tiger conservation industry. Antle discusses his conservation and altruistic efforts with Soraya Station located in Sumatra as well as with The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.).

Antle and his team also go into great detail dispelling many false statements originating from the first documentary such as false claims of maltreatment of tiger cubs at his facilities and the total number of tigers located in sanctuaries in the United States (less than 1,700 in 2017) versus to the total number of tigers located in the wild (around 3,000).

The docu-series is receiving glowing critique in People, Elite Daily, and more.

Dorn’s docu-series sways between breath-taking shots of Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari’s stunning grounds, their tigers, cheetahs, wolf puppies, eagles, elephants, monkeys, chimpanzees, and ligers, and serious discussions about wild-life conservation, charity work, and the gross mischaracterizations started by Exotic.

Recently, Dorn has been amplifying down on film content.

His “Tiger Kingdom,” has been able to produce a conversation around Doc Antle’s meaningful and necessary work in the tiger conservation industry as well as capitalize on the popularity of Netflix’s tumultuous original documentary, Tiger King.

Continuing his habit of betting on his network, Dorn truly believes in Antle’s message and wants to give him a chance to raise cognizance for his causes as well as fight back against Joe Exotic’s disgusting lies.

Dorn is prominent in the industry for curating ingenious environments, underground marketing tactics, and unique partnerships. Dorn was integral to the discovering and the developing of the careers of Pink Sweat$ and Grammy-nominated Bryson Tiller.

