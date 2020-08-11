STF arrests eight in connection with Southern Kaduna killings

Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Parading the suspects before journalists yesterday in Kafachan, Plateau State, the Commander of the task force, Maj.- Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the arrest was part of efforts to check the killings. Represented by the Commander, Sector 7 of the operation, Col. David Nwakonobi, the commander said six of the suspects were arrested on August 5 at Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Okonkwo added that the other two were arrested at Chawai, a village on the fringes of Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas. The suspects are Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, and Garba Damon. Others are Mohammed Ibrahim, Adamu Joseph, and William Barnabas.

The commander explained that the arrest was based on credible intelligent reports made available to the operation.

He said: “In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna, our troops have continued to intensify efforts aimed at curtailing the menace and ensuring peace in the general area.

“On August 5, our troops, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere. “One locally-fabricated pump action gun, two locally-made pistols, one 9mm ammunition, four machetes and two motorcycles were found in their possession.

“In a related development, our troops, in conjunction with members of a vigilance group, apprehended two suspects at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zango Kataf. “One locally-made pump action gun, three cartridges, two mobile phones and a dagger were recovered from them.”

Okonkwo said the suspects had been profiled and preliminary investigation was conducted, adding that they would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The commander also disclosed that one of the militia, who was involved in the recent attacks in the area, was killed. He added: “His body was discovered at Kibori village during rescue operation by our troops.

“We also have information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack; we are on the trail and by the grace of God we will soon get them.”

