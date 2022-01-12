Stick to Bayelsa west rotational agreement, group urges Diri

A group, known as the Bayelsa West Patriotic Front (BWPF), has urged Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain committed to the rotational principle in the Bayelsa West senatorial district which the group said has held them together in the past.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa and signed by its National Coordinator, Owei Ebiagbe, said that the governor should stand firm to uphold the peaceful co-existence in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement read: “Governor Diri must show true statesmanship and upright leadership qualities he is known for in the last two years. As a son of Ayamasa community also in Tarakiri clan of the Ekeremor Local Government Area, one who is very conversant with the existing peace accord in the rotational principle which he also helped to canvass while the former governor (Henry Seriake Dickson) was openly declaring that he will only complete the unexpired term of Lawrence, it will be the hallmark of honour and integrity for him to stay true to his words.”

The statement also noted that: “Dickson should be reminded that God used him to salvage the people when Heineken attempted to tow this path of dishonour.

“The governor needs to know that his handling of this present situation will surely determine his acceptance and his chances of re-election. His actions in standing tall for the truth and upholding the people’s position will further raise his acceptance as a true and fearless leader.

“In Bayelsa, such agreements in the senate and federal constituency rotations abound. This was the reason HS Dickson as the then governor refused to allow Ben Bruce to return to the senate even though he was absolutely qualified.

“Under Governor Dickson then, he was a vocal promoter of this principle. He led the west to ensure that the principle remains strong and not disputed. Thus by doing so, he puts a toga of moral and extra-legality to it.”

