News

Stick to Bayelsa west rotational agreement, group urges Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A group, known as the Bayelsa West Patriotic Front (BWPF), has urged Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain committed to the rotational principle in the Bayelsa West senatorial district which the group said has held them together in the past.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa and signed by its National Coordinator, Owei Ebiagbe, said that the governor should stand firm to uphold the peaceful co-existence in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement read: “Governor Diri must show true statesmanship and upright leadership qualities he is known for in the last two years. As a son of Ayamasa community also in Tarakiri clan of the Ekeremor Local Government Area, one who is very conversant with the existing peace accord in the rotational principle which he also helped to canvass while the former governor (Henry Seriake Dickson) was openly declaring that he will only complete the unexpired term of Lawrence, it will be the hallmark of honour and integrity for him to stay true to his words.”

The statement also noted that: “Dickson should be reminded that God used him to salvage the people when Heineken attempted to tow this path of dishonour.

“The governor needs to know that his handling of this present situation will surely determine his acceptance and his chances of re-election. His actions in standing tall for the truth and upholding the people’s position will further raise his acceptance as a true and fearless leader.

“In Bayelsa, such agreements in the senate and federal constituency rotations abound. This was the reason HS Dickson as the then governor refused to allow Ben Bruce to return to the senate even though he was absolutely qualified.

“Under Governor Dickson then, he was a vocal promoter of this principle. He led the west to ensure that the principle remains strong and not disputed. Thus by doing so, he puts a toga of moral and extra-legality to it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Confusion in Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

Chukwu David, Abuja   There is confusion in the Senate presently arising from controversy generated by the bill proposing to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission. The Bill, being sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is currently being considered for second reading when it provoked serious controversy that compelled the President of […]
News

Nigeria Health sector Key Stakeholders meet to find solutions to challenges facing The sector.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SGF Boss Mustapha declares open Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum meeting. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has reiterated the need for a drastic reform in the Nigeria Health sector using the window of opportunity which COVID-19 has brought that have made Government give special attention to the health sector, calling on […]
News

Abia LG poll: Ukwa groups drum support for Wabara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Two groups, Ndoki Elites Club (NEC) and Ukwa East Professionals Mandate (UEPM) have pledged their total support for the candidacy of Chuks Wabara for the December 18, Abia State Local Government elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   The groups in separate statements made available yesterday in Aba, described some opposing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica