Stick to issue-based campaigns, Middle Belt Forum tells presidential candidates

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has tasked presidential candidates in next year’s general election to carry out issuebased campaigns that would lift Nigeria out from remaining a Third World nation and place it among developed countries of the world.

National President of the forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Dr Pogu decried the worsening economic and insecurity situation bedevilling the country which, he noted, have done more harm than good to the citizenry, and implored all presidential candidates to beam their searchlights on issues that will bring about meaningful development of the Nigerian state.

He particularly harped on the rampant increase in oil prices, devaluation of the naira and excruciating insecurity as indices candidates of the various political parties should focus on to help alleviate the endemic poverty.

“Politicians have to base their campaigns on issues: Issues of security, issues of the economy, issues of development, issues of industrialisation, issues that will take Nigeria out of this Third World or developing status to developed status; issues that will address our teething problems.

“Go out there, nobody is talking about the price of oil again, everything has gone haywire, the naira has been so devalued, nobody is even talking about it. Things are not just working, and insecurity is increasing even in political circles. Look at the Labour Party National Women Leader that was killed in Kaduna State.

“So the politicians are supposed to talk on issues. The campaign should be issue- based and not criticising whether Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot talk or Tinubu cannot walk or Atiku is old; let them talk about issues,” Pogu stressed.

