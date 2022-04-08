Business

Stiff Customs duties, biggest challenge to jewellery business in Nigeria – E4Luxury boss, Ayodele Donye 

E4Luxury Jewellery and Watches Company boss, Ayodele Donye Samson recently pointed out some of the challenges aspiring jewellery entrepreneurs would encounter in the business.

While giving words of encouragement to those aspiring to become entrepreneurs in the jewellery business sector, he advised that the business does not come cheap but with perseverance, one can succeed.

“Those who dream of becoming jewellers should chase their dreams and follow the path. No dream is easy to achieve and no business is easy to venture into, especially this line of business which is really capital-intensive. It is necessary therefore that an aspiring entrepreneur should be well-prepared before leaping into the business,” he said.

Speaking further, he also gave assurances that the jewellery business is a safe investment, and in the same breath, also stressed that jewellers have to contend with steep Customs duties.

“The deluxe nature of our products requires a lot of importation and we pay heavy custom duties to clear our goods,” he explained.

The E4Luxury boss also pointed out that young entrepreneurs in the jewellery business are bound to make mistakes.

“I have made quite a lot of mistakes. And I must say that mistakes are part of the development process. We review, analyze and critique these mistakes internally to correct and find solutions to them,” he explained.

Reacting to questions raised during the live chat, the E4luxury CEO dispelled some misconceptions about the luxury jewellery business.

“It is not true that most jewellers or owners of jewellery companies are charlatans. We are professionals and some of us have acquired relevant training at home and abroad,” he insisted.

“Contrary to popular belief, the jewellery business is insulated from fraud, because jewellers thrive on integrity and no serious jeweller will want to soil his or her reputation.”

 

Reporter

