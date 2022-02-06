Body & Soul

still believe in love –Etcetera Ejikeme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Etcetera Ejikeme’s followers on social media were treated to a novel experience a few weeks ago on Instagram live – as the singer whom everyone has made up their minds has left music for good sat in front of a keyboard in a studio with glittering led lights.

 

At first, it looked like he could not recognize the Instrument (keyboard) in front of him – like he did not know what to do with it.

You could instantly tell that he wasn’t used to going live on Instagram. As a matter of fact, it was my first time getting Instagram notification that Etcetera Ejikeme was going live. I guess it was one of the reason I immediately clicked myself in. There were 27 other people in the room when I got in.

 

“That was fast,” I said to myself. We grew from 28 to 306 within a matter of 2 minutes – It was as though everyone was as curious as myself to see what was going on. I guess they were all just like me who has never seen a notification that Etcetera Ejikeme was about to go live on Instagram.

Then came the comments; “bros are you going to play? Do something nah.” Was the first thing someone wrote. This particularly made me smile. I trust Nigerians, they have no time to be watching someone staring at their keyboard. “Etcetera it has been more than awhile we heard from you,” Another person wrote.

It was at this point that Etcetera Ejikeme pressed a button on the left side of the keyboard and we could see from the lights that came on that he had turned it on. “Etcetera, I have missed your voice,” typed a female fan with too many kisses and love emojis that covered almost my entire phone screen wrote.

 

“Are you shy?” wrote another. You could tell that Etcetera Ejikeme was seeing the messages because he was looking straight at the screen.

His phone was probably on a tripod right in front of him on the other side of the keyboard. It wasn’t just that commenter, I thought he looked shy to me too just before the first notes rang off the keyboard. It was so pleasant to hear.

To hear him play. Something I have had the pleasure of seeing a couple of times at some of his live performances He played just the keyboard for a wonderful blazing moment before the first song dropped out of his mouth.

That material moment, I saw the fantastic musician I fell in love with the minute I heard his song “Michelle” on Cool FM and became a die hard fan ever since. That sonorous voice that held ladies captive. People began commenting – asking if it the song he was singing was his?

Like they, I had never heard it before. A couple of more people asked if it was recorded? When will it be released? And where they could find it? According to Etcetera Ejikeme,

 

“This is one of the new songs I wrote that I am thinking of maybe recording. I thought I should share with you all. It has been a minute I sang to any audience of any kind. And you know, 2022 is just beginning, a brand new year and we are soon to be greeted by valentine.

 

This is a love song and it makes me feel like I am in a weird twilight zone sitting here singing after awhile. I really miss this. It has been a while since I felt this good,” he said I DMed Etcetera Ejikeme after his live Instagram session and got to know that he has made up his mind to record that very song and release it as a single.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Bassey: How I earned Nigeria bragging rights in Jollof competition

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Hilda Effiong Bassey is the cook whose tasty Jollof rice gave Nigeria its first win against Ghana in the recently Organised cooking contest titled ‘Jollof Faceoff’. Though winning the competition increased Hilda’s bank account by $5,000, the 25-year-old, will readily tell anyone that being a cook is not one of the first things she says […]
Body & Soul

G-WorldWide set to tantalize movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kizz Daniel’s former record Label and leading Nigerian 360 entertainment Company G-Worldwide is set to release their debut feature film ‘Suga Suga’ in cinemas nationwide. The film, which was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams, was directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and Executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor […]
Body & Soul

Hakeem Alobo-Bakare plans low key celebration at 63

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Come 11th June, 2021, high flying personality, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, who sits atop flourishing property and construction concern, DHB Group Limited, will have reason to count his blessings and give thanks to God, as he will be adding another year to turn 63.   Alobo- Bakare has a lot of reasons to be happy and grateful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica