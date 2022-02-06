still believe in love –Etcetera Ejikeme

Etcetera Ejikeme’s followers on social media were treated to a novel experience a few weeks ago on Instagram live – as the singer whom everyone has made up their minds has left music for good sat in front of a keyboard in a studio with glittering led lights.

At first, it looked like he could not recognize the Instrument (keyboard) in front of him – like he did not know what to do with it.

You could instantly tell that he wasn’t used to going live on Instagram. As a matter of fact, it was my first time getting Instagram notification that Etcetera Ejikeme was going live. I guess it was one of the reason I immediately clicked myself in. There were 27 other people in the room when I got in.

“That was fast,” I said to myself. We grew from 28 to 306 within a matter of 2 minutes – It was as though everyone was as curious as myself to see what was going on. I guess they were all just like me who has never seen a notification that Etcetera Ejikeme was about to go live on Instagram.

Then came the comments; “bros are you going to play? Do something nah.” Was the first thing someone wrote. This particularly made me smile. I trust Nigerians, they have no time to be watching someone staring at their keyboard. “Etcetera it has been more than awhile we heard from you,” Another person wrote.

It was at this point that Etcetera Ejikeme pressed a button on the left side of the keyboard and we could see from the lights that came on that he had turned it on. “Etcetera, I have missed your voice,” typed a female fan with too many kisses and love emojis that covered almost my entire phone screen wrote.

“Are you shy?” wrote another. You could tell that Etcetera Ejikeme was seeing the messages because he was looking straight at the screen.

His phone was probably on a tripod right in front of him on the other side of the keyboard. It wasn’t just that commenter, I thought he looked shy to me too just before the first notes rang off the keyboard. It was so pleasant to hear.

To hear him play. Something I have had the pleasure of seeing a couple of times at some of his live performances He played just the keyboard for a wonderful blazing moment before the first song dropped out of his mouth.

That material moment, I saw the fantastic musician I fell in love with the minute I heard his song “Michelle” on Cool FM and became a die hard fan ever since. That sonorous voice that held ladies captive. People began commenting – asking if it the song he was singing was his?

Like they, I had never heard it before. A couple of more people asked if it was recorded? When will it be released? And where they could find it? According to Etcetera Ejikeme,

“This is one of the new songs I wrote that I am thinking of maybe recording. I thought I should share with you all. It has been a minute I sang to any audience of any kind. And you know, 2022 is just beginning, a brand new year and we are soon to be greeted by valentine.

This is a love song and it makes me feel like I am in a weird twilight zone sitting here singing after awhile. I really miss this. It has been a while since I felt this good,” he said I DMed Etcetera Ejikeme after his live Instagram session and got to know that he has made up his mind to record that very song and release it as a single.

