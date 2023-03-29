Still in search of water

One of the absurdities of 21st century Nigeria is seeing citizens all over the country moving from one location to the other in search of water to meet basic needs. Our forebears walked long distances to fetch water, we are not faring any better.

In declaring March 22 World Water Day, the United Nations Organisation tries to draw attention to the deteriorating attention paid to safe and clean water globally. The world body is also concerned about the link between water and global climate. Focus on clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) is part of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Secretary General Antonio Gutteres has come out to paint a disturbing picture of expectations, emphasising that the dream of sanitation for all by the year 2030 is not achievable.

Gutteres said: “Out of every 100 people on Earth, 25 fetch all their water from open streams and ponds, or pay high prices to buy water of dubious safety. Twenty two relieve themselves outdoors or use dirty, danger- ous and broken latrines. And 44 see their waste water flow back into nature untreated, with disastrous health and environmental consequences.” Nigeria is of interest here. According to UNICEF, 136 million Nigerians do not have access to adequate sanitation facilities. It goes on to disclose that 60 million do not have what it takes to access safe water.

This low score should give the Federal Government sleep- less nights. Africa lacks enough piped water for its people, creating a conducive environment for water borne diseases to thrive. The continent, ravaged by wars and poverty is battling cholera, typhoid fever and diarrhoea.

The import is that shortage of safe water sends more people to their graves than tropical diseases. Of the 2.2 billion people that lack ac- cess to safe drinking water globally, many of them live in Africa. Seven out of 10 most water stressed countries are in Africa and the Middle East. Egypt leads, followed by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). UN Water statistics show that 2.3 billion people or one out of four of the global population lives in water stressed countries. In places like Iraq and Iran, the situation is so bad that lakes continue to disappear.

Lake Urmia and Lake Sawa are almost dried up. Nigeria is lucky to be blessed with rivers that flow from top to bottom and empty into the Atlantic Ocean. Unfortunately, not much has been achieved with this natural blessing. In- stead of using water to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, it is used in pursuit of political objectives.

Lagos is one of the continent’s leading economies. It shares a boundary with the Atlantic in the South. It is also touted as a mega city. In the same area, many residents depend on boreholes and hawkers to meet their daily needs. The boreholes do not guarantee clean water. Some bring out brownish or oil spilled water. As poverty grinds the people due to an unpredictable economy, more time and money are spent searching for water. And this is a state that has eateries, bars and hotels springing up in hundreds with unprecedented regularity.

Although attempts were made to improve the various water works, it is safe to say that many who live on the mainland have not used pipe borne water in decades. Now if Lagos is in dire need of clean water, the lot of other states are better imagined. Ibadan was blessed with the Asejire Water works which supplied the city with most of its needs.

The facility was well managed to the extent that a soccer club, Water Corporation, was formed by the management. In 1977, the team got as far as the quarter finals of the CAF Champions League. Today, Ibadan like other cities in the country is short of affordable clean water. Reliance on tankers and cart pushers for daily supply means that the hospitals are filled with patients. Many of them are wheeled from wards to the morgue.

Even in the mortuary, attendants may not have enough water to take care of the dead. We urge governments at all levels to go beyond rhetoric and provide clean water. It does not cost the whole world to provide basic needs. What is required is the will to achieve set goals. We have had instances where ordinary bore holes are com- missioned and celebrated by governors who have enough money to build bigger facilities.

Chief Sam Mbakwe had clear objectives when he was sworn in as governor of old Imo State in 1979. He went about building mini and maxi water works. People who had never enjoyed piped water all their lives marvelled.

Mbakwe backed up the water project with rural electrification. It was no surprise that Owerri was tagged the cleanest city in Africa. The lights were meant to power the facilities as well as serve the people.

It is a sad story today as the lights went off and the water works dried up. More disturbing is that one of the power stations, located in Amaraku, has become a military camp.

Like this: Like Loading...