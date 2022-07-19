Still on the Kuje show of shame

For the first time in a long while, President Muhammadu Buhari unashamedly visited the gory sight of the Kuje jail break and exposed, through rhetorical questions, the ills that are bedevilling his administration.

The Kuje episode brought to the fore once again the loopholes and blotches that dominate his presidency. Event after event, Nigeria’s leadership failure stares us in the face; ridiculing our resolve at finding a common solution to this uncommon problem on our hands.

Our problem is no longer politics; and its existential threat on our sovereignty, we now have an alternate government within the elected government.

The government of the insurgents in the Republic of Nigeria. They wear all the insignia of a coordinated administration of power and force; beating our own structure and security architecture, leaving us with the blame game after each exploit.

It is obvious, very lugubriously, that our military, our police, our prison officials, our DSS, our Civil Defence are all tired. That operation which reportedly, lasted for more than two hours left no casualty on insurgents or bandits part, but left sixteen injured and four dead on our part. Not one terrorist was killed; what a shame!!!!

This alludes to a conspiracy theory that is reconciliable on the strength of earlier request for the release of their colleagues in exchange for train attack captives. A day earlier, we were told that there were new soldiers taking charge and before twenty four hours, night fell, the rain of bullets zonked, and the deal was done.

This is not about PDP talking about solution. It is not about APC talking about its ongoing efforts. It is also not a matter of Peter Obi being in possession of the magic wand. It is beyond all that.

We need to engage as a country to proffer solutions from across ALL platforms. I am yet to catch a glimpse of any policy framework that could be a direct response to the prevailing insecurity. The only visible theme that is unassailable is the failure of the president. He raised some posers which are bound to confuse any onlooker. Where exactly is our defence at the Kuje prison?

Were they at their duty post? Were they ready to defend the prison walls? Were they ready for their primary responsibility of protecting the prisoners? Once they saw the president, typical of Nigeria eyeservice security goons, they started shoving people aside; but when it was time to confront the terrorists, they were all absent.

President Buhari was absent, Aregbesola was absent, Comptroller General of Prisons was absent, Minister of Defense was absent, FCT Minister was absent, The Police were absent, The Army was absent, Civil Defence Corps were absent, and the guards were absent. The watchtower was abandoned and unmanned. The sixty four inmates were released, video recording was done and they walked away unscathed and untouched.

Not a single soul gunned down or arrested. And someone wants me to believe this was not an arrangee operation? Come on!!. There are certain give-aways that are as constant as night and day. Number one is the unassailable fact that President Buhari is grossly incompetent.

For seven solid years, President Buhari is still rotating on the same axis, expecting different result. His visit to the Kuje correctional service exposed the dysfunctionality of a system being presided over by him. He was left helpless and ended up asking too many rhetorical questions and expecting answers from operators of a system that is decayed. This is not about APC, PDP or any other party. It is all a function of the President’s tactlessness, cluelessness and lack of intellectual depth to interrogate the prevailing scenarios.

Too much of body language confuses his audience. Number two, our security formations are tired of work but high on corruption. There is too much corruption everywhere you turn. Monies are being released for operations but they end up in private pockets while those soldiers who do the dirty work are left in hunger. How can you have an attack on such a facility, yet not one assailant was gunned down. How?

But they killed four people and left 16 others injured. The assailants had all the time to capture their operations in amateur video which they reportedly shared to claim credit. On our side, it was a blame game. No CCTV, watchtower not manned, no proper lighting and all whatnot. This also makes the exchange deal conspiracy more instructive.

Within a spate of twelve months, we have had nine jailbreaks, unleashing more criminal gangs on a society that is already over saturated in terms of crime and criminality. One had expected that if the president is clueless, he should be able to assemble a team of tech-savvy brains that could offer intelligence at the snap of a finger. Where is the National Security Adviser in all of this? Where is the Minister of Defence in all of this?

Where is the DSS and intelligence gathering? They are manifestly overwhelmed. Too much corruption, too little work.

After three weeks of what looked like a disappointment to the President, nobody has resigned or has anyone been sacked; no changes have been made!!

It is business as usual. The only tangible thing we heard was that eleven of the train attack victims have been released, while others are still languishing in the hands of the bandits. At Kuje prison, it is business as usual. The Minister for Interior is still carrying on as usual. Jail breaks greet us every now and again; unleashing more criminals into a society that has become hellish for its citizenry. Offences are never punished under Buhari presidency.

Mistakes are tolerated with perfunctory relish. Abuses are cultivated with presidential smiles. When there is dereliction of duty and responsibility, rather than the hire and fire doctrine, they get a pat on the back. It is a “crime” under Buhari presidency for anyone to be shown the exit door. That would amount to sacrilege. If nothing else is visible in Buhari’s presidency, incompetence is. You can’t miss it.

It is very glaring. President Buhari has displayed the incompetence to a point that he declared recently that he was in a hurry to leave. That is the solemn pronouncement of a man who has run short of ideas, who is fed up with his responsibilities, who can no longer bear the brunt of leadership.

He wants tomorrow to come today; so that he would be excused from the leadership atrophy and misgovernance that has permeated his governnance in the last seven years. When a government runs out of ideas, it easily gets irritated by uncomplimentary commentaries about its leadership style.

President Buhari’s successor must be prepared for a herculean task. It is a no brainer that the president would be bequeathing a hemorrhaged country to his successor; a country that is being sustained by life support kind of, trying to breath amid a plethora of daunting challenges. Buhari’s eagerness to leave means that the fun of leadership has forsaken him. Little wonder he regularly hops into the next plane to travel outside Nigeria.

He’s truly tired of the noisy noise in the country, from South East, North East, North West and South South. Banditry is wearing the garment of another audacious government, with chieftaincy titles being hurled at known bandits, just to ensure there is some kind of rapprochement.

This is the Nigeria of Buhari’s emanations. For keeping mute over the Kuje prison break and refusing to take a precipitate action against those erring officials, Buhari has finally given up his presidency. Laziness is being tolerated. Indolence is being brooked. The country is at a threshold of rudderlessnes, without any discernible roadmap to address our precarious situation. We lament everyday as citizens. Government apparachik also laments.

From president Buhari to the least political appointee, it is lamentation galore. What will the president be leaving behind if not lamentation? What exactly will he be telling us at his hand over ceremony?

Whatever he inherited in 2015, he has compounded by an unquantifiable proportion. He talks less, works less, and puts lesser number of hours into state responsibilities. He delegates all his responsibilities. When it becomes obvious that ideas are short in coming, he looks the other way.

There is no ingenuity and creativity. He pretends to be a pan-Nigerian mind, but his appointments never reflect equity and fairness. Nepotism has become another department in his government. Crass opportunism is freely on display. Small cells of power concentration exists everywhere around the president. Insecurity is tearing the country apart under a government of a khaki-General who reportedly fought in the civil war.

TELL magazine aptly captured it in one of its exclusive editions: “The General who was conquered by terrorists”.That summarises the fate of a country that has been crippled to a mindless level by sheer incompetence and lack of craftsmanship. So, while we blame the Kuje officials for negligence, the larger blame should go to President Buhari who does not ever rejig his cabinet or take action against dereliction of duty. The buck stops at his table, that is if the president is ever at his table.

