Still reminising over a bosslady’s life

She knew that if she didn’t act fast, she’d spend the last week of 2020 nursing black eyes.

Two days after Christmas and her night was already messed up. She shot out of bed like a bullet responding to the urgent dictate of the trigger, her tiredness forgotten, but not fast enough.

She felt a dizzying pain as the sole of his shoe caught her at the small of her back. She flinched and held back the tears.

She knew if she cried, she’d wake up with catarrh and with the scary second wave of Covid-19 which was threatening the world presently, she wouldn’t be allowed into her office in the morning…and she desperately needed to go out, for staying at home would task her sanity.

He lunged at her the second time and she slid off the bed and landed on the floor.

She picked herself off the floor and did a quick calculation. She could dash into the convenience and turn the key before he could circumvent the bed and come after her.

That looked enticing but she might just sleep in the convenience till morning and she had to be in the office early. Moreover, if he was in his element, she wouldn’t have a peaceful morning.

The second option was to face her demon. Luckily, the vacuum cleaner was beside her, she grabbed the cord and swung it like she was handling a sword, blinded by rage. Jay snarled at her, “You dare not touch me with that. I have told you repeatedly that the real African woman is docile.

You learnt absolutely nothing from your mother.” Eyes blazing with rage, she said quietly but distinctly, “You try me for size!”

Her back was hurting badly. She feared that she could have a cut. She took a deep breath, trying to calm her inner mind.

Her doctor had warned her to mind her blood pressure. She needed to relax her mind often, but how would that be possible when it seemed her hubby was only happy when she wasn’t? He made a move towards her and she swung the cord dangerously close to him.

Eyes blazing, she resolved that someone would always be unhappy in the house and that someone wouldn’t be her. “Look, I’ve tried my best possible to make this house habitable for you and I. I have gotten to the end of my tether.

The only way I can make you happy is to commit suicide and I’m not ready to do that,” she said through gritted teeth.

“So, you want me to commit suicide then? I won’t. Haven’t you read the story of Abraham and Sarah? Sarah called her husband, lord. She served him till the end! But here you are, wanting to be the lord,” he jeered at her.

She spat, “I’m sure your phallicminded brain didn’t read it anywhere that Sarah was going to farm with her husband and working her beautiful fingers stiff to help Abraham provide for his family.

Did you read anywhere that they were splitting expenses and she was contributing more money to the upkeep of the house? Did you read it anywhere that she paid school fees while her husband who also worked gave lame excuses?

Go back and turn the pages of that much cherished book. Despite her childless state, Abraham treated her like a queen. He provided her needs and even got her a maid who served and ministered to her needs.

What other job did Sarah have than to serve her husband with her body and soul? Why wouldn’t she call a godly man who gave her everything ‘lord’?

Why wouldn’t she give him her all? Have you seen any man or woman who spat out real honey with the claim that it is bitter? You think your show of physical strength or the fact that your whatchamacallit rears its ugly head anytime it sights a feminine mould is what makes a man?”

He made a move towards her again but was put in check by the vicious swing of the vacuum cleaner cord. He calculated the risk of trying to get to her and knocking some sense into her and decided against it…for now. “Sarah had a maid, did I stop you from getting a maid to minister to your needs so you can minister to my own needs?

You sent your maid away and you’re now complaining that you are working too hard. Look, you’re my wife, I paid your dowry and you must attend to my needs, even this night,” he said haughtily. She gave a mirthless laugh. “Sarah gave her maid to her husband. She didn’t have a child.

Prophet, I didn’t give my maid to you. I have three grown children for you. I work hard and pay more than 80 per cent of their school fees. I don’t want a maid anymore because I’m tired of your meddling with them! I’m yet to get over the shame of your impregnating my maid.

You refused me bringing a male servant to the house, insisting on a maid…” “Look, I’ve told you that I will not allow a male servant in this house.

You want to bring in a man who will start messing around with you in the house. Over my dead body!”

Jay shouted. “The man who kills with the machete does not allow friend or foe to go behind him with a machete. Anyway, I don’t want a maid in this house again,” she told him bluntly, adding, “I’m tired and I want to sleep.

I have to get up early and get to work. We have to pay school fees soon. There are so many other expenses to be met. I hope we won’t fight over them. We have enough time to save towards them.”

“I told you I can’t sleep. I need you to put me to sleep,” he whined like a kid. “And I tell you to go put yourself to sleep. I need to sleep,” she said wearily. That was when they both remembered that they were in their birthday suits.

The argument had shriveled his whatchamacallit. He would let her be…for now. He felt like cold water had been poured on him. He made to leave for the sitting room and she dropped the cord.

He turned and took a step forward and she hurriedly picked the cord again. He turned back to the door and left. She dragged her weary self to the door, bolted it and flopped onto the bed.

…. He returned to the living room, angry. He would not allow a mere woman tell him what to do or how to run his home. A man needs a soft touch often and should get it without much ado.

Why would his case be different? He wondered how his friend got to do it every night. He recalled their conversation earlier in the week at their usual hangout. “I don’t miss my midnight kolanut.

I have it at least four times in a week and cap each with early morning breakfast to crown my morning glory,” his friend had said, sipping from a glass of red wine. He turned and stared at his friend.

“You mean you have it four times two times, making it eight times each week?” he asked. “Yah…that’s the least. Sometimes, I have it more than eight times. She puts me to sleep with it,” his friend said. “She? Who…where?” he asked.

My wife, at home of course,” his friend had replied, He tried going back to the room and couldn’t. She had locked it from within.

Anger surged through him. He knocked, shook the door and she didn’t open. He went to his private room, the master ’s, locked himself in and tried chatting up some friends before knocking off.

….. She felt like a wreck the next morning in the office. It was a wonder she was able to handle the meetings she had to coordinate. Her boss kept her on her toes all morning with phone calls.

By noon, she’d gotten her groove back and was her usual cheerful self. She couldn’t go for lunch but made sure she stood up and walked round the office at intervals for health reasons.

Since she learnt of the sitting disease, she had made it a point of duty to lift her beautiful ass off her seat and exercise her limbs a number of times each day.

