Stimulus: Manufacturers lament poor access to funds

…allege poor execution of CBN interventions

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention to stimulate the economy, especially with respect to the N1 trillion manufacturing and import substitution facility and others, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that poor implementation is hindering the attainment of the noble objectives as its members hardly access the funds.

To help the situation, MAN is requesting that as the umbrella organisation of manufacturers in the country, it should be considered to be part of the monitoring process. MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while reacting to CBN’s fund for manufacturers and Naira 4 Dollar scheme in a document made available to New Telegraph yesterday, stated that some genuine manufacturers were not having access to these intervention funds, which include the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED), the N100 billion Health Care and Pharmaceuticals Support Funds and N300 billion Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) despite government’s commitment to reflate the fragile economy where the real sector holds the ace. According to him, a survey carried out by MAN observed through feedbacks from members and interaction with the CBN on several occasions that these facilities and funds have not been adequately accessible to manufacturers due mainly to the prevarication of participating financial institutions, which include commercial banks and development banks that manage the stimulus package on behalf of CBN and government. Speaking further, the MAN helmsman explained that the inclement macroeconomic environment in the country had constrained the performance of the manufacturing sector, particularly with the triadic rates: high and rising inflation rate, double digit lending rate and unfavourable exchange rate. He said the regulatory environment was harsh and induced high business operating cost in the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir said that the manufacturing sector had persistently suffered low-price competitiveness as plethora of close substitute to Nigerian manufactured products are officially imported into the country while some others are smuggled in through the land borders. His words: “In order to assuage the high cost manufacturing environment and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian manufactured products, funding at liberal lending rate (single digit) became critical. “This explains why the CBN created several development funding windows with “single digit” interest rates to support real productive businesses, including manufacturing.

“However, notwithstanding the availability of these funding windows, manufacturers still suffer the dual challenges of scarcity of investible funds and high lending rate.” While acknowledging the excellent initiative of the CBN in setting up the N1trillion COVID-19 stimulus facility for manufacturing and import substitution, MAN observed that most of its members, who applied, were not able to get it. Ajayi-Kadir said, according to the CBN, only 76 companies have received N300 billion, which translates to 30 per cent, in one year.

He said: “According to our members, the banks are claiming that they have not received the framework for the administration of the facility from the CBN. “No doubt, development funds are critical to driving manufacturing investment and by extension, production. This is because the single digit interest rate for developments fund far contrasts the more than 25 per cent rate charged on commercial banks’ lending.

“The various CBN funding windows are commendable, but the poor implementation hinders the attainment of the noble objectives of these funds.” Going forward, MAN proposes that an ardent enforcement by the CBN to ensure that the PFIs and banks grant transparent and effective access of its intervention funds to manufacturers.

“This is especially with respect to the N1 trillion manufacturing and import substitution facility, the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED), the N100 billion Health Care and Pharmaceuticals Support Funds and N300 billion Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF). “There should be specific guidelines and timelines for the effective and complete disbursement of the intervention funds. There should also be periodic report of the status of implementation to the CBN to ensure progressive monitoring. “In addition, PFIs and banks which fail to diligently and timeously disburse all the funds allocated should be sanctioned,” MAN said.

Like this: Like Loading...