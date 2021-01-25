Stock exchange closes week bearish

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week closed negative as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.42 per cent and 0.38 per cent to close the week at 41,001.99 and N21.449 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE MERI Growth, which appreciated by 0.12 per cent while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 4.288 billion shares worth N25.989 billion in 32,849 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 3.447 billion shares valued at N32.725 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 30,327 deals.

The Financial Services In dustry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.607 billion shares valued at N12.454 billion traded in 15,128 deals; thus contributing 60.81 per cent and 47.92 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 813.813 million shares worth N1.561 billion in 2,417 deals. The third place was Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 212.126 million shares worth N821.978 million in 2,726 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.582 billion shares worth N1.564 billion in 2,726 deals, contributing 36.9 per cent and 6.02 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Fifty three equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 60 equities in the previous week.

29 equities depreciated in price, higher than 19 equities in the previous week, while 79 equities remained unchanged, lower than 82 recorded in the previous week A total of 778,755 units of ETPs valued at N4.575 billion were traded this week in 46 deals compared with a total of 413,509 units valued at N2.454 billion transacted last week in 42 deals.

A total of 2,515 units bonds valued at N2.606 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 11,420 units valued at N12.325 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

