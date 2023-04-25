Stock Market Dazed, Confused Ahead Big Tech Reports

Stock market indexes lost ground in quiet trading to start Mon- day’s session as investors awaited Big Tech earnings reports and key economic data later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq edged lower 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 inched higher 0.2 per cent.

The Russell 2000 small- cap index edged up 0.4 per cent. NYSE and Nasdaq vol- ume fell compared with the same time on Friday. The Nasdaq 100-track- ing Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was unchanged while the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) eased off 0.3 per cent.

Crude oil gained one per cent to $78.67 per barrel. Gold futures inched up 0.1 per cent to $1,992 per ounce. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) was flat along with the yellow metal. Bitcoin reversed course after last week’s decline, adding 1.2 per cent to $27,630. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield trimmed 3 basis points to 3.54 per cent.

The CME FedWatch tool shows nearly 90 percent odds for a quarter-point rate hike at the May Fed policy meeting. European stocks were little changed, with the German DAX UP 0.2 per cent and Paris CAC flat. The London FTSE inched higher 0.1 per cent in after- noon trading.

The stock market faces a barrage of earnings this week from heavy-hitters Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), Amazon. com (AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL). These Nasdaq behe- moths could move major market indexes due to their heavy weighting.

Outlooks on cloud computing, artificial intelligence and e- commerce will capture most of the attention and have a major influence on the tech sector in coming quarters. On Thursday, the stock market will get first quarter GDP numbers. Econoday’s expects an annualized 2.0 per cent growth rate, down from last quarter’s 2.6 per cent.

Friday brings the March Personal Income and Outlays numbers and PCE Index readings. These reports will be scrutinised for insight into the Federal Reserve’s May meeting next week.