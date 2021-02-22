Stock market extends weekly downturn by 0.63%

Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) further recorded weekly decline as the NSE All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.63 per cent and 0.61 per cent to close the week at 40,186.70 and N21.026 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Growth Indices which rose by 0.54 per cent, 1.20 per cent, 0.27 per cent, 4.60 per cent and 5.43 per cent while the NSE ASeM and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion in 22,752 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in con rast to a total of 2.683 billion shares valued at N23.662 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 27,844 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.099 billion shares valued at N11.110 billion traded in 12,544 deals; thus contributing 71.35 per cent and 60.92 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 133.156 million shares worth N2.327 billion in 3,941 deals. The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 121.143 million shares worth N263.219 million in 839 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely First Bank Holding Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 553.512 million shares worth N8.931 billion in 5,132 deals, contributing 35.92% and 48.98 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty nine equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 16 equities in the previous week.

Thirty three equities depreciated in price, lower than 55 equities in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, lower than 91 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 1.054 million units ETPS valued at N7.902 billion were traded last week in 49 deals compared with a total of 1.394 million units valued at N5.163 billion transacted the previous week in 36 deals.

A total of 8,613 units bonds valued at N12.566 million were traded last week in 2 deals compared with a total of 46,721units valued at N60.054 million transacted the previous week in 19 deals.

Like this: Like Loading...