Stock market gains N8trn in market capitalisation in 5½ years

•Listing of major blue chip firms spurs market cap

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a gain of N8.149 trillion in market capitalization between 2015 and June 26, 2021 (5 ½ years) following positive market sentiment witnessed in the local bourse.

This was also attributed largely to some blue chip firms that listed on the local burse during the period under review, chiefly among them are MTN Nigeria Plc, Airtel Africa Plc and BUA Cement Plc.

Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which opened the trading year at N11.477 trillion in market capitalisation and 34,657.15 in index at the beginning of trading on 2nd of January 2015, closed last Friday at N19.626 trillion and 37,658.26 index points, hence has earned a year to date gain of about N8.149 trillion in market capitalization or 70 per cent year to date.

The NGX’s total market capitalisation had on May 16, 2019 risen by N1.8trillion to close at N12.5 trillion following the final listing of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) on the local bourse.

The telco’s 20.35 billion ordinary shares at N90 per share were officially introduced to NSE Premium Board to the jubilation of many dignitaries in attendance. MTN was the first telecom company to be listed on NGX Premium Board, a listing segment for the elite group of issuers that meet the Exchange’s most stringent corporate governance and listing standards.

Speaking on the listing, the then Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Ferdi Moolman said: “ The listing re-affirms the company’s long term commitment to the country.”

He said 20 per cent of MTN’s shares were already held by Nigerians and their MTN’s objective was to gradually push that number to 35 per cent. He however said there was no set date for the Initial Public Offer.

Explaining the delay in the IPO, the Chief Finance Officer, Adekunle Awobodu said: “We had wanted to do the IPO last year but some circumstances hindered it. Those circumstances are still there, as the situation improves and market conditions permit, we will have the IPO.”

Mr Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denhan said: “Chapel Hill acted as a joint financial adviser with Stanbic IBTC Capital in this historic listing and the two houses have basically been responsible for leading this transaction process over the last few months and I’m delighted to get it over the line’’

The NGX on September 2019 admitted the Cross Border Secondary Listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc on the main board of the Exchange. The shares were listed at an offer price of N363 per ordinary share on the Main Board of The Exchange and at 80 pence per ordinary share on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the primary listing exchange.

The listing of the company’s shares added N1.36 trillion to the market capitalization of the Exchange, further deepening the Nigerian capital market. It would also increase the visibility of Airtel Africa to investors on the continent and across the globe.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said:“Airtel Africa is delighted to be listed on the main board of the Exchange.

This is an exciting time for Airtel Africa in the 14 countries it operates in and an important milestone in our development as a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa.”

The NGX had also on January 2020 listed 33.864 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of BUA Cement Plc at N35 per share on the main board of the Exchange.

The listing of the company’s shares added N1.18 trillion to the market capitalization of the Exchange to become the third largest company listed on the NSE by market capitalization and to further deepen the Nigerian capital market.

