Stock market halts gaining streak with N53bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.18 per cent to halt days of gains as the market was hit by profit taking. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Yhe All-Share Index dropped by 97.07 basis points or 0.18 per cent to close at 51,805.41 basis points as against 51,902.48 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N53 billion to close at N27.928 trillion from N27.981 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 331.52 million shares exchanged in 6,689 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 79.13 million shares exchanged by investors in 863 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 49.60 million shares in 1,953 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 36, while decliners closed at 13. May and Baker Plc, Multiverse Plc and Okomu Oil Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N4.84, 22 kobo and N187.00 per share respectively, while Champion Breweries Plc followed with a gain of 9.81 per cent to close at N4.03 per share. MCNICHOLS Plc added 9.78 per cent to close at N1.01 per share. On the other hand, UPDCredit Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 6.67 per cent to close at N4.20 per share. Japaul Gold Plc followed with 5.13 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share, while Caverton Plc trailed with a loss of 4.62 per cent to close at N1.65 per share.

 

